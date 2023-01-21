Vikings request permission to interview Steelers assistant Brian Flores

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores continues to be a man in demand. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings are the latest team to request permission to interview Flores.

The Vikings are in search of a new defensive coordinator after firing Ed Dontell. The Browns and Falcons have also interviewed Flores for a DC position and the Arizona Cardinals are interested in Flores for their head coach position.

Flores took over as the Steelers linebacker coach last season after being fired by the Miami Dolphins. Flores was the head coach of the Dolphins from 2019-2021. Flores has also been a linebackers coach and a safeties coach for the New England Patriots. Flores coaching history in the NFL goes back to his work as a special teams assistant with the Patriots in 2008.

