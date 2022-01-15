Vikings request permission to interview Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon for vacant head coaching job

The #Vikings put in a request to interview #Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching job, per source. It’s the second request for Gannon, a rising assistant who was on Mike Zimmer's staff from 2014-17. He's also is expected to speak with the #Broncos. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2022

Jonathan Gannon is really heating up as a hot name, and the Eagles defensive coordinator now has his second request to interview for a team’s vacant head coaching position.

After the Broncos requested permission to interview Jonathan Gannon, Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings have now requested to interview their former assistant coach.

A rookie defensive coordinator, Gannon came over from the Colts with head coach Nick Sirianni, and he has familiarity with the Minnesota brass, as he spent four seasons with the Vikings as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014 through the 2017 season before joining the Colts staff as a defensive back coach in 2018.

Gannon got his coaching start as a student assistant and graduate assistant at Louisville under Bobby Petrino from 2003-2006, and he joined the famed coach in Atlanta, the beginning of his NFL experience.

Gannon’s defense in Philadelphia started off rocky and they were shredded by some of the NFL’s top passers. On the season, the Eagles defense was 11th in passing yards (3756), 20th in passing touchdowns allowed, 31st in sacks (29), and 9th in rushing yards allowed.

One of the youngest coordinators in the NFL, Gannon will likely get passed over this cycle, but it says a lot about what organizations around the league think about the Eagles defensive coordinator.

Story continues

List

Eagles-Buccaneers final injury report: Nate Herbig, Josh Sweat listed as questionable

List

PFF grades: Where Eagles' players ranked in NFL at their position this season

Related