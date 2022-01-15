Saturday morning’s been a busy time for the Vikings’ head coaching search.

Word of interview requests have been coming fast and furious as Wild Card weekend gets underway. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is on the list while his colleague Jeremy Fowler reports Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell has also received a request.

Moore has interviewed with the Jaguars and the Broncos have also asked to speak with him. The Broncos have also requested an interview with O’Connell. Both coaches can interview after their current teams play games in the Wild Card round.

The Vikings have also requested interviews with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Vikings request interviews with Kellen Moore, Kevin O’Connell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk