Vikings request interview with Todd Bowles

The Vikings made several requests for interviews with General Manager candidates during the week, but they waited for the weekend to make their first request for a potential head coach.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has requested an interview with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. That interview can take place after the Buccaneers play the Eagles on Sunday.

Bowles has interviewed with the Jaguars and the Bears have also requested a chance to meet with him about their head coaching vacancy.

Bowles is in his third season with the Buccaneers and has four years of NFL head coaching experience from his time with the Jets. The Vikings have not hired a head coach with previous NFL head coaching experience since bringing Bud Grant back for the 1985 season.

