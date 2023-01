NBC

Jeremy Renner is sharing gratitude on his road to recovery. The "Hawkeye" star gave fans a new Instagram update nearly three weeks after a harrowing snowplow accident that left him in the ICU. Jeremy told fans in his latest post over the weekend that he'd broken more than 30 bones in the incident and is now focused on entirely different New Year's resolutions, which he says were "spawned from tragedy" and soon evolved into "uniting actionable love" for him and his family.