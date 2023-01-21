Vikings request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings didn’t wait long to begin their defensive coordinator search. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have requested to interview Pittsburgh Steelers assistant head coach/linebacker coach Brian Flores for their vacant defensive coordinator position.
The #Vikings have requested permission to speak with #Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores for their newly vacant DC job, source said. Coach Kevin O’Connell and Flores overlapped in New England for a year.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2023