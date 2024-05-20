Vikings’ reporter believes T.J. Hockenson could miss six weeks

When star Vikings’ tight end T.J. Hockenson went down on Christmas Eve with a severe knee injury, fans knew it would take time for Hockenson to get back on the field. Recently, Hockenson told the media there isn’t a timeline on when he might be ready to play games again, but “the progression has been incredible”.

But according to Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling, he looks for Hockenson to come back after the bye week, which would make for a Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

“I would imagine Hockenson is on the PUP list through six weeks,” Goessling speculated on. “Week 6 bye is conveniently timed here. And then, oh, look who’s on the schedule for Week 7. Lions. His old buddy, Kerby Joseph.”

The PUP list requires players to miss four games, but in Goessling’s theory, Hockenson would sit the extra week to make sure he’s fully ready to go after the bye week. It would make for an interesting return against the Lions since safety Kerby Joseph was the one who hit Hockenson last season.

With Minnesota starting Sam Darnold or working rookie J.J. McCarthy into the mix, the Vikings’ offense would definitely suffer without a big-time threat like Hockenson on the field until halfway through the year.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire