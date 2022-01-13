Vikings reportedly request to interview Eagles’ Catherine Raîche, Brandon Brown for GM

Vikings reportedly request to interview 2 Eagles executives for GM job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles in recent years have lost a couple members of their front office to general manager jobs elsewhere and it might be happening again.

This time, the Minnesota Vikings have reportedly requested to interview vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche and director of player personnel Brandon Brown for their GM opening.

The latest from NFL Network:

The #Vikings have requested permission to interview #Eagles execs Catherine Raiche and Brandon Brown for their general manager position, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 13, 2022

The Vikings are working to fill an opening at the GM spot left after they fired Rick Spielman earlier this week. They also fired head coach Mike Zimmer.

In recent seasons the Eagles have lost Joe Douglas (Jets) and Andrew Berry (Browns) to the hiring cycle. But general manager Howie Roseman’s ability to attract quality people in the front office is something that owner Jeff Lurie admires.

Just last January, that was a trait of Roseman’s that Lurie praised.

“I see the people that Howie has attracted to our organization,” Lurie said back then. “I think the last two major GM searches have all been raiding our organizations, for whether it's Joe Douglas or Andrew Berry. We have about five people in our organization that right now I could project that will be general managers in this league, and he continually replenishes, whether it's a John Dorsey or Jeremiah Washburn, or the list goes on.

RELATED: Jonathan Gannon confirms Broncos interview

Story continues

“I don't want to leave anybody out. But we have a real strong nucleus with Andy Weidl, Ian Cunningham, Catherine Raîche, Brandon Brown. One of the jobs of the general manager is to attract really good people and executives around him because it's not meant for one person.”

The Eagles made history in May by promoting Raîche to her current position, making her the highest ranking woman ever in an NFL front office. Raîche has been involved in college and pro scouting as well as contract management, player and staff development and football research.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Raîche initially joined the Eagles in 2019 as a football operations coordinator. She began her career in football with the Montreal Alouettes after spending several years as a tax and business attorney. With the Alouuttes she moved up the ranks quickly becoming assistant GM and then director of football administration before the Eagles hired her.

Brown was promoted to director of player personnel in 2021 and serving a couple years as the Eagles’ director of pro scouting. Brown has been with the Eagles since 2017, beginning as the assistant director of pro scouting. Brown came to the Eagles from the Indianapolis Colts and before that he was with Boston College and the New York Jets.

In his current position, Brown oversees the Eagles’ pro scouting department but also collaborates with fellow director of Player Personnel Ian Cunningham on the college side of things.