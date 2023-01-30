Vikings Report Card: Grading the Vikings 2022 Rookie Class

The Minnesota Vikings had ten draft picks in their 2022 draft class, and they were able to get some meaningful snaps from some of those players.

While it’s unlikely that rookies will come in their first season and make an immediate impact, it’s good to reflect on where the rookie class is after one season.

It’s important to remember that you shouldn’t fully form your opinion until they have at least three seasons under their belt. It’s a real adjustment.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how all the draft picks did this past season.

S Lewis Cine

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings traded back in the first round and selected Lewis Cine in hopes of having him come in and develop into a starter opposite Harrison Smith. Unfortunately, Cine injured his leg early in the season, which ended his season. Before he got hurt, Cine had only played two defensive snaps and was mainly used on special teams.

The future for Cine is still up in the air, but for this season, he gets an incomplete.

Grade: D

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) is defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Booth Jr. was another early draft pick that struggled with injuries, but Booth did play some snaps. While there will be every opportunity for Booth Jr. to win a starting role next season, his play this season was just average.

In the two games he played cornerback, he surrendered 13 receptions for 152 yards. He fell behind early with injuries, tried to battle back, but unfortunately never got to that level of confidence or health that you’d want. The jury is still out on Booth Jr., but for the 2022 campaign, he was slightly better than average.

Grade: C+

RG Ed Ingram

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

This grade might come as a surprise to fans this season, but there’s a good explanation. Ingram was forced to learn on the fly this season as the Vikings had no good options at right guard. While Ingram did allow 12 sacks on 58 pressures this season, he continued to show slight improvements throughout the regular season, especially in the run game.

Ingram now has another full offseason and playing experience to make an impact next season; if he fails to do so, the Vikings will be looking for a replacement sooner than they had hoped.

Grade: B-

ILB Brian Asamoah

Brian Asamoah

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Asamoah deserves a ton of praise this season for his performance. He started out on special teams and made his presence felt there. As the season progressed, head coach Kevin O’Connell started to trust Asamoah more and allowed him to play more snaps on defense. Asamoah took the same mentality he had on special teams and translated it to defense. He played with speed, physicality, and energy.

The Vikings should feel confident if Asamoah has to start next season, as what he put on tape this past year is as promising as it gets.

Grade: A-

CB Akayleb Evans

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Evans surprised a lot of fans this season with his ascension. The Vikings turned to him early given the lack of depth in the cornerback room, and he played about as well as you could hope for. Evans, much like Booth Jr. and Cine, struggled with injuries, which cut his season short.

In the moments where Evans did play, he showed a lot of promise for a late-round draft pick. He finished the year with 15 receptions for 252 yards and two pass breakups. The Vikings should feel hopeful about Evans heading into 2023.

Grade: C+

DE Esezi Otomewo

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Otomewo didn’t really start to get snaps until later in the season, but he showed some flashes. A fifth-round pick out of the University of Minnesota, Otomewo was deemed more of a project, but as the season progressed, he played his way into meaningful snaps down the stretch.

Otomewo finished the season as a rotational defensive lineman for the Vikings, but with a full offseason, he could increase those snap totals in 2023.

Grade: C

RB Ty Chandler

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler didn’t play much at all this season, given the running backs ahead of him on the depth chart. With Alexander Mattison being an impending free agent and Dalvin Cook being a potential cap casualty, he could get a bigger look in 2023.

During the preseason, Chandler impressed many coaches, which is why he secured a roster spot heading into the 2022 season. Depending on what happens with Cook and Mattison, Chandler has the potential to showcase his skills next season.

Grade: F

LT Vederian Lowe

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lowe’s only meaningful snaps this season came in the Week 18 finale versus the Chicago Bears. He looked like a rookie who was still learning. There was nothing alarming in the week’s 18 snaps for the Vikings to move on from the rookie quite yet, as most late-round picks are developmental picks. Lowe can continue to work with coaches and maybe emerge as a trustworthy backup on the offensive line next season.

Grade: D+

WR Jalen Nailor

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nailor was quiet through most of the season, but in the last few weeks he was given an opportunity and showcased his skills. In Week 17 versus Green Bay, Nailor connected with quarterback Kirk Cousins on a deep touchdown. Then in Week 18 versus the Chicago Bears, he hauled in four passes for 52 yards.

Nailor has a lot of speed and could see more snaps next season if he continues to perform when given opportunities. There is a lot of speculation about Adam Thielen’s status with the team next season; if the Vikings move on from him, it’ll open up opportunities for Nailor.

Grade: B

TE Nick Muse

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Muse spent the majority of the season on the Vikings’ practice squad. There is very little we can point to in this season to give Muse a grade. Muse will have an opportunity to secure a roster spot this next season as Irv Smith Jr. is an impending free agent, leaving only T.J. Hockenson, Johnny Mundt, and Muse as tight ends under contract for next season.

Grade: F

Overall Grade

The Vikings rookies this season had a lot of injuries, which makes it tough to grade the whole unit. The rookies that did play showed a lot of promise. These are players who can step up and contribute in 2023.

The jury is still out on all NFL teams’ rookie classes, as it can take two or three years before we, the players, develop. There is some hope for the Vikings’ draft class in 2022, but unfortunately, this season was not what many fans had hoped for.

Grade: C+

