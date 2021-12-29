Vikings remove Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook from COVID-19/Reserve list

The Vikings’ run game struggled against the Rams.

With RB Dalvin Cook on the COVID-19/Reserve list, Minnesota averaged just 3 yards per carry and fell to 7-8 with the defeat.

Now, Minnesota can try and save its season with its primary running back eligible to return. The Vikings removed Cook from the COVID-19/Reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.

Cook has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this year. In his absence, fellow running backs Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu filled in. Those two can still play a factor against the Packers in Week 17.

But if Cook returns, Minnesota can utilize the run game more often in what’s gearing up to be a cold matchup at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Minnesota also made a few other roster moves on Wednesday. The Vikings activated CB Tye Smith off the Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19 list and placed DE Patrick Jones II on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Jones’ potential absence is a blow to the edge rusher position group, due to the lack of depth there already. The Vikings saw DE Danielle Hunter go down with a season-ending injury already. The team also placed DE Everson Griffen on the NFI list.