Vikings release unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason
The Minnesota Vikings have settled on an unofficial depth chart heading into the 2022 preseason.
On Wednesday, fans got their first look at how coach Kevin O’Connell envisions the starting roster in its current state. This chart isn’t set in stone, and it could change before the team’s Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers.
But for now, it’s clear the rookies have their work cut out for them as far as in-camp battles are concerned. This isn’t a situation where O’Connell is simply going to crown them as starters because of where they were drafted.
It’ll be fun to revisit this list at the start of the season and talk about what changed and why. For now, here is the unofficial 2022 depth chart for the Vikings.
Quarterback - Kirk Cousins
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Backups: Kellen Mond OR Sean Mannion
Running Back - Dalvin Cook
Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Backups: Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler, Bryant Koback
Fullback - C.J. Ham
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
Backups: Jake Bargas
Receiver - Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Backups: K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Bisi Johnson and Myron Mitchell, Trishton Jackson OR Jalen Nailor and Dan Chisena, Albert Wilson, Thomas Hennigan and Blake Proehl
Tight ends: Irv Smith Jr.
AP Photo/Al Goldis
Backups: Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson, Zach Davidson, Nick Muse, Shaun Beyer
Tackles - Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Backups: Blake Brandel (LT) and Olisaemeka Udoh (RT), Vederian Lowe (LT) and Timon Parris (RT)
Interior offensive line - Garrett Bradbury (C), Ezra Cleveland (LG), Jesse Davis (RG)
AP Photo/Jim Mone
Backups: Chris Reed (LG), Austin Schlottmann (C) and Ed Ingram (RG), Kyle Hinton (LG), Josh Sokol (C) and Wyatt Davis (RG)
Nose Tackle - Harrison Phillips
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Backups: T.J. Smith, T.Y. McGill, Jr., Tyarise Stevenson
Defensive end - Dalvin Tomlinson and Armon Watts
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Backups: Jonathan Bullard and James Lynch, Jaylen Twyman and Esezi Otomewo, Jullian Taylor
Outside linebackers - Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Backup: Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum, Luiji Vilain and Janarius Robinson, Andre Mintze and Zach McCloud
Inside linebackers - Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Backups: Troy Dye and Brian Asamoah II, Chazz Surratt and Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly and William Kwenkeu
Cornerbacks - Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Backups: Chandon Sullivan and Andrew Booth Jr., Kris Boyd and Akayleb Evans, Parry Nickerson and Harrison Hand, Nate Hairston and Tye Smith
Safety - Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum
AP Photo/Jim Mone
Backups: Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus, Myles Dorn and Mike Brown
Special Teams
Kicker – Greg Joseph
Punter/Holder – Jordan Berry, Ryan Wright
Long snapper – Andrew DePaola
Kickoff returner – Kene Nwangwu, K.J. Osborn, Ty Chandler
Punt returners – Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor
