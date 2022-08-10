Vikings release unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason

The Minnesota Vikings have settled on an unofficial depth chart heading into the 2022 preseason.

On Wednesday, fans got their first look at how coach Kevin O’Connell envisions the starting roster in its current state. This chart isn’t set in stone, and it could change before the team’s Week 1 opener against the Green Bay Packers.

But for now, it’s clear the rookies have their work cut out for them as far as in-camp battles are concerned. This isn’t a situation where O’Connell is simply going to crown them as starters because of where they were drafted.

It’ll be fun to revisit this list at the start of the season and talk about what changed and why. For now, here is the unofficial 2022 depth chart for the Vikings.

Quarterback - Kirk Cousins

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Backups: Kellen Mond OR Sean Mannion

Running Back - Dalvin Cook

Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Backups: Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler, Bryant Koback

Fullback - C.J. Ham

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Backups: Jake Bargas

Receiver - Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Backups: K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Bisi Johnson and Myron Mitchell, Trishton Jackson OR Jalen Nailor and Dan Chisena, Albert Wilson, Thomas Hennigan and Blake Proehl

Tight ends: Irv Smith Jr.

AP Photo/Al Goldis

Backups: Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson, Zach Davidson, Nick Muse, Shaun Beyer

Tackles - Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Backups: Blake Brandel (LT) and Olisaemeka Udoh (RT), Vederian Lowe (LT) and Timon Parris (RT)

Interior offensive line - Garrett Bradbury (C), Ezra Cleveland (LG), Jesse Davis (RG)

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Backups: Chris Reed (LG), Austin Schlottmann (C) and Ed Ingram (RG), Kyle Hinton (LG), Josh Sokol (C) and Wyatt Davis (RG)

Nose Tackle - Harrison Phillips

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Backups: T.J. Smith, T.Y. McGill, Jr., Tyarise Stevenson

Defensive end - Dalvin Tomlinson and Armon Watts

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Backups: Jonathan Bullard and James Lynch, Jaylen Twyman and Esezi Otomewo, Jullian Taylor

Outside linebackers - Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Backup: Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum, Luiji Vilain and Janarius Robinson, Andre Mintze and Zach McCloud

Inside linebackers - Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Backups: Troy Dye and Brian Asamoah II, Chazz Surratt and Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly and William Kwenkeu

Cornerbacks - Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Backups: Chandon Sullivan and Andrew Booth Jr., Kris Boyd and Akayleb Evans, Parry Nickerson and Harrison Hand, Nate Hairston and Tye Smith

Safety - Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Backups: Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus, Myles Dorn and Mike Brown

Special Teams

Kicker – Greg Joseph

Punter/Holder – Jordan Berry, Ryan Wright

Long snapper – Andrew DePaola

Kickoff returner – Kene Nwangwu, K.J. Osborn, Ty Chandler

Punt returners – Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor

