Vikings release unofficial depth chart. What does it mean for certain players entering exhibition season?
It’s never too early to speculate about what the Vikings might look like when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Sept. 10 season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Though some positions won’t change regardless of what happens in the preseason, there are many players still fighting for a spot in the starting lineup.
More will come into focus this week with the Vikings traveling to play the Seattle Seahawks in their first exhibition game of 2023 on Thursday night. That game should give some insight into how the coaching staff feels about certain players.
In the meantime, the Vikings have released their unofficial depth chart, which by no means is set in stone at this point.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Starter: Kirk Cousins
Backups: Nick Mullens; Jaren Hall
Running Back
Starter: Alexander Mattison
Backups: Kene Nwangwu; Ty Chandler; DeWayne McBride; Abram Smith
Fullback
Starter: C.J. Ham
Backup: N/A
Wide Receivers
Starters: Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn
Backups: Jalen Nailor and Jordan Addison; Jalen Reagor and Brandon Powell; Blake Proehl and Trishton Jackson; Lucky Jackson and Thayer Thomas; N’Keal Harry, Garett Maag, and Jacob Copeland
Tight End
Starter: T.J. Hockenson
Backups: Josh Oliver; Johnny Mundt; Nick Muse; Ben Sims; Colin Thompson
Left Tackle
Starter: Christian Darrisaw
Backups: Vederian Lowe; Jarrid Williams; Jacky Chen
Left Guard
Starter: Ezra Cleveland
Backups: Josh Sokol; Jack Snyder
Center
Starter: Garrett Bradbury
Backups: Austin Schlottmann; Alan Ali
Right Guard
Starter: Ed Ingram
Backups: Blake Brandel
Right Tackle
Starter: Brian O’Neill
Backups: Oli Udoh; Christian DiLauro
DEFENSE
Nose Tackle
Starter: Khyiris Tonga
Backups: T.J. Smith; Calvin Avery
Defensive Ends
Starters: Dean Lowry and Harrison Phillips
Backups: Jonathan Bullard and Ross Blacklock; Jaquelin Roy and Esezi Otomewo; Sheldon Day and Junior Aho
Outside Linebackers
Starters: Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport
Backups: Pat Jones II and D.J. Wonnum; Luiji Vilain and Benton Whitley; Andre Carter II and Curtis Weaver
Inside Linebackers
Starters: Brian Asamoah II and Jordan Hicks
Backups: Troy Dye and Troy Reeder; William Kwenkeu and Ivan Pace, Jr.; Abraham Beauplan and Wilson Huber
Cornerbacks
Starters: Byron Murphy, Jr. and Akayleb Evans
Backups: Andrew Booth, Jr. and Joejuan Williams; Mekhi Blackmon and Kalon Barnes; Jaylin Williams and Tay Gowan; NaJee Thompson and C.J. Coldon, Jr.
Safeties
Starters: Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum
Backups: Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus; Jay Ward and Theo Jackson
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Starter: Greg Joseph
Backup: Jack Podlesny
Punter
Starter: Ryan Wright
Backup: N/A
Long Snapper
Starter: Andrew DePaola
Backup: N/A
Kickoff Returner
Starter: Kene Nwangwu
Backups: Ty Chandler; Brandon Powell
Punt Returner
Starter: Jalen Reagor
Backups: Brandon Powell; Thayer Thomas
