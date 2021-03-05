The Vikings have made a pair of roster moves on Friday, releasing cornerbacks Tae Haynes and Cordea Tankersley.

Minnesota picked up both players late in the 2020 season and had signed them to futures deals for 2021.

Haynes appeared in one game for Minnesota this season after playing two games for the Dolphins. He also spent time with Jacksonville in 2019.

Tankersley appeared in two 2020 games for the Vikings, starting one. He recorded a pair of tackles this season. Aa Dolphins third-round pick in 2017, he’s played 19 career games and started 12. Tankersley missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL.

Vikings release Tae Hayes, Cordrea Tankersley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk