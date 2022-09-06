Vikings release T.Y. McGill off injured reserve

Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill wasn’t able to capitalize on a hot start to the preseason with the Vikings, but an ankle injury halted his chances of making the team.

McGill missed the final preseason game and was placed on injured reserve while the team cut their roster to 53 players last week. That ended his chances of playing for the Vikings this season, but McGill will have an opportunity to play elsewhere.

The Vikings announced that they have released McGill off injured reserve with an injury settlement. That makes him a free agent available to any team looking for help on their defensive line.

McGill had 3.5 sacks in two August games with the Vikings and he has 5.5 career sacks in 46 games for the Vikings, Eagles, Chargers, Browns, and Colts.

