Vikings to release Will Sutton

The Vikings will release Will Sutton, according to Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. Sutton, who had one sack in four preseason appearances, was believed to be battling Datone Jones for the final spot at defensive tackle.

Sutton had 13 sacks at Arizona State in 2013, and the Bears drafted him in the third round in 2014. But Sutton failed to register a regular-season sack in 36 games.

According to Tomasson, cornerback Jabari Price, defensive tackle Chucky Clements, cornerbacks Sam Brown and Tre Roberson, linebacker Noor Davis, defensive end Sam McCaskill and tight end Josiah Price are among the team’s cuts. Receiver Moritz Bohringer and offensive guard T.J. Clemmings also will be released.

The Vikings will place receiver R.J. Shelton on injured reserve, per Tomasson, after Shelton fractured his foot in Thursday’s preseason game.