Vikings release potential replacement for Steelers LB Devin Bush

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced they had released veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks. Kendrick has spent the entirety of his eight-year NFL career with Minnesota and at 31 years old is still playing great football. This is why he should be on the Pittsburgh Steelers radar to replace one of the Steelers inside linebackers set to hit free agency.

Kendricks is a tackling machine. He’s topped 100 tackles in seven straight seasons. Kendricks had nine career interceptions, 15 sacks and 54 tackles for loss. Meanwhile, the Steelers are facing a predicament at inside linebacker. Devin Bush and Robert Spillane are both free agents and Myles Jack could be a salary-cap casualty.

Pittsburgh has Mark Robinson who showed promise late in the 2022 season but this isn’t a problem the Steelers can only fix in the draft. Kendricks is a very good run defender but won’t bring a ton to pass overage so there would be a trade-off.

Would you like to see the Steelers pursue Hendricks? Let us know in the comments.

We have released LB Eric Kendricks. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 6, 2023

