Vikings release longtime tight end Kyle Rudolph

The Kyle Rudolph era in Minnesota has come to an end.

The veteran tight end confirmed reports that the Minnesota Vikings released him with a post in The Players' Tribune Tuesday.

Rudolph, 31, has played his entire 10-season career with the Vikings, making two Pro Bowls. He wrote that he plans to keep playing while thanking the Vikings, fans and his teammates for his time in Minnesota.

Kyle Rudolph plans to keep playing after his release from the Minnesota Vikings. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

'I have a lot of good football still to play'

"I’m really excited about whatever is around the corner," Rudolph wrote. "I think I have a lot of good football still to play. ...

"What a privilege, truly….. to have gotten to line up and go to battle with these guys, wearing that purple and gold, every Sunday for a decade."

The Vikings released statements from general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer praising Rudolph.

“I admire Kyle and we will miss him and is family,” Spielman wrote. “We sincerely wish him the best.”

“It has been an honor to coach him the last seven seasons,” Zimmer added.

Rudolph played and started 12 games last season, tallying 28 catches for 334 yards and a touchdown. A 6-5, 265-pound pass catcher, Rudolph was a big, dangerous red zone target in his prime and a fixture in the Vikings offense. Before missing four games last season, Rudolph had started every Vikings regular season game for five straight seasons.

His days as a featured tight end are likely in the past, but he carries appeal for teams in need of a veteran tight end to play a secondary role.

