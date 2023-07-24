Vikings to release limited single game tickets on Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings have had an excellent customer base in terms of season tickets. Per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, they have a 99% retention rate on season tickets, which is a great number on the business side.

With season tickets being full, the team is releasing a limited amount of single-game tickets on Thursday, July 27th at 10 am central time.

The team put a press release on their website with minimum prices and where to buy them.

Single-game tickets for preseason (as low as $15) and regular season (as low as $72) contests will be available exclusively online via Ticketmaster. All ticket sales require credit card payment. There will be no box office or Ticketmaster outlet sales offered.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire