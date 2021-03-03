Vikings release Kyle Rudolph: Three things to consider

Signs were pointing towards the Vikings moving on from their longest-tenured player this offseason.

TE Kyle Rudolph said he was worth every dime of his contract this offseason and Minnesota appeared to be strapped for cash heading into 2021.

On Tuesday, the Vikings announced that they were releasing Rudolph from his contract. All of Rudolph’s 10 NFL seasons came with the Vikings. He has 4,488 receiving yards and 48 touchdown receptions in the regular season of his NFL career.

I’m sure Rudolph will find an NFL team this offseason and it will probably be weird for Vikings fans to see him in another jersey.

Here are three things to consider about the team releasing Rudolph:

Rudolph will be missed

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

During his time with Minnesota, Rudolph made an impact on the field. He became a stellar red zone target and had many key plays over the years, including the touchdown reception in overtime vs. the Saints in the 2019 season. Rudolph made an impact in the community as well, like when he funded a children's center at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital (Per then-ESPN reporter Ben Goessling). Vikings.com's Lindsey Young reported that Rudolph made regular visits to the hospital. Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the Vikings' 2020 nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, but Rudolph was nominated for the award three consecutive years before that. The tight end was the longest-tenured Vikings player before his release. It's safe to say many Vikings fans won't forget how important Rudolph was to this franchise.

How Rudolph getting cut affects the 2021 salary cap

Photo: Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports

The NFL can be a tough business. Fans are forced to see key contributors part ways with their team, oftentimes due to the salary cap. The Vikings needed to save money in salary cap space this offseason. With Rudolph getting released, Minnesota saved $5 million in salary cap money and incurred $4.35 million in dead money, per Over The Cap. You can read more about Rudolph's impact on the salary cap here.

Story continues

How it impacts the tight end group

Photo: AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin both showed in 2020 that they could take on bigger roles. Smith Jr. tallied 365 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions in 2020. He will presumably be the No. 1 tight end for Minnesota next season, which means he could break out for a big year. Tyler Conklin had just 194 receiving yards and one touchdown reception. He started two games. At times, he looked good when he played as the second tight end. I think Conklin could be a serviceable tight end No. 2 in the future. Minnesota can add other tight ends as depth for next season, but I think the team is fine with having Smith Jr. and Conklin as the main options now.

1

1