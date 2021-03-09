Vikings release K Dan Bailey

USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday was the deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise tag on one of their impending free agents, essentially keeping them from signing elsewhere. For Arizona, one player they could use the tag on is linebacker Haason Reddick, who had a breakout year in 2020 with 12.5 sacks. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals will not use the tag on Reddick. That means the Cardinals only have until next week to sign him to a contract or he will be able to negotiate with other teams. Reddick, drafted in the first round in 2017, was largely a disappointment for three seasons, struggling at inside linebacker.