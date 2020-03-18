Another team is erasing last year’s free agency mistake on the first day of free agency.

The Vikings announced the release of right guard Josh Kline.

Last March, he signed a three-year, $15.5 million contract.

He started 13 games, missing three with injuries, after joining them from the Titans. He spent his first three seasons with the Patriots, so he’ll probably end up in either Miami or Detroit any day now.

Vikings release guard Josh Kline originally appeared on Pro Football Talk