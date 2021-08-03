Vikings release former first-round pick Jeff Gladney after felony domestic violence charge

The Minnesota Vikings released 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney on Tuesday. The team announced the move in a statement, citing Gladney being indicted on a felony domestic violence charge in Texas.

The team said it takes "these matters very seriously" and that it condemns "all forms of domestic violence."

Gladney, 24, was arrested in April after allegedly assaulting his now ex-girlfriend.

Content warning: The following contains depictions of domestic violence.

Gladney was arrested after reportedly punching, slapping, choking and dragging his girlfriend. Gladney reportedly was upset the woman was texting and wanted to see her phone. Gladney reportedly threw the phone out of the window, but then returned and tried to shove the woman's face in front of the phone to get it to unlock. He then allegedly starting punching and slapping the woman. The two arrived at an apartment complex where Gladney reportedly choked the woman. Gladney is also accused of dragging the woman on the ground while the vehicle they were in was moving.

Jeff Gladney was indicted on a felony domestic violence charge. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Jeff Gladney sued by ex-girlfriend

While the incident occurred in April, a grand jury did not hear Gladney's case until July 29. A week before the grand jury, Gladney's ex-girlfriend sued alleging Gladney tried to bribe and intimidate her into not cooperating as a witness.

The lawsuit claims Gladney physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, held her for hours against her will and threatened her to be silent. Gladney also reportedly forced the woman to delete old message threads. That incident is alleged to have taken place July 25, days before Gladney was indicted.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: