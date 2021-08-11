Vikings release first depth chart, which includes Oli Udoh, Bashaud Breeland, Nick Vigil as starters

Aug. 11—Vikings coach Mike Zimmer indicated last week that it was Oli Udoh's job to lose as the starting right guard, and nothing has changed since then.

The Vikings on Tuesday put out their first unofficial depth chart of the season and Udoh was listed as a starter ahead of Dakota Dozier. Dozier, who started all 16 games last season at left guard, has been splitting first-team reps on the right side with Udoh.

"Oli and I are getting after it," Dozier said. "Every day we have an opportunity and we go out there and make the best of it. Competition is great. Makes you better."

Other interesting depth-chart listings have Bashaud Breeland as a starting cornerback over Cameron Dantzler and Nick Vigil as the third starting linebacker after Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr. Zimmer said Monday that Vigil was playing the best of all the linebackers battling for that spot.

As expected, Rashod Hill was listed as the starting left tackle and Stephen Weatherly as the starting right defensive end.

In previous years, the Vikings designated second- and third-teamers after starters. In this year's depth chart, it simply lists backups behind the starters. But the backups are generally listed in order of how they now stack up.

At quarterback, following starter Kirk Cousins, the backups are listed as Jake Browning, Nate Stanley, Kellen Mond and Danny Etling. Despite being listed fourth, Mond, who came off the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday after being out 10 days, is a lock to make the 53-man roster.

At wide receiver, behind starters Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the first three backups listed are K.J. Osborn, Chad Beebe and Dede Westbrook.

Here's the full Vikings' unofficial depth chart:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backups: Jake Browning, Nate Stanley, Kellen Mond, Danny Etling

Running back

Starter: Dalvin Cook

Backups: Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Kene Nwangwu, A.J. Rose, Jr.

Fullback

Starter: C.J. Ham

Backups: Jake Bargas

Wide receiver

Starters: Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson

Backups: K.J. Osborn and Chad Beebe, Dede Westbrook, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Blake Proehl; Dan Chisena, Whop Philyor, Myron Mitchell, Warren Jackson

Tight end

Starter: Irv Smith, Jr.

Backups: Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon, Zach Davidson, Shane Zylstra

Offensive tackles

Starters: Rashod Hill (LT) and Brian O'Neill (RT)

Backups: Christian Darrisaw (LT), Brandel (RT), Evin Ksiezarczyk (LT), Zack Bailey (RT)

Interior offensive linemen

Starters: Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C) and Olisaemeka Udoh (RG)

Backups: Dru Samia (LG), Mason Cole (C), Dakota Dozier (RG), Kyle Hinton (LG), Cohl Cabral (C), Wyatt Davis (RG)

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Starters: Danielle Hunter (LE) and Stephen Weatherly (RE)

Backups: Jalyn Holmes (LE), D.J. Wonnum (RE), Hercules Mata'afa (LE), Kenny Willekes (RE), Jordan Brailford (LE), Patrick Jones II (RE), Janarius Robinson (LE)

Defensive tackle

Starters: Michael Pierce (NT) and Dalvin Tomlinson (DT)

Backups: Armon Watts (NT), Sheldon Richardson (DT), James Lynch (NT), Zeandae Johnson (DT), Jordan Scott (NT)

Linebacker

Starters: Anthony Barr (SLB), Eric Kendricks (MLB) and Nick Vigil (WLB)

Backups: Blake Lynch (SLB), Troy Dye (MLB), Cam Smith (WLB), Ryan Connelly (SLB), Tuf Borland (MLB), Chazz Surratt (WLB), Christian Elliss (SLB)

Cornerback

Starters: Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland

Backups: Mackensie Alexander and Cameron Dantzler; Harrison Hand and Kris Boyd; Dylan Mabin, Tye Smith, Parry Nickerson and Amari Henderson

Safety

Starters: Harrison Smith and Xavier Woods

Backups: Myles Dorn and Camryn Bynum; Josh Metellus and Luther Kirk

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Starter: Greg Joseph

Backup: Riley Patterson

Punter/holder

Britton Colquitt

Long snapper

Starter: Andrew DePaola

Backup: Turner Bernard

Kick returner

Starter: Ameer Abdullah

Backup: Kene Nwangwu

Punt returner

Starter: Ameer Abdullah

Backups: K.J. Osborn, Chad Beebe and Ishmir Smith-Marsette