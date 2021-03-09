Vikings release Dan Bailey

Vikings special teams coach Ryan Ficken said in February that he was “very optimistic” about kicker Dan Bailey despite Bailey’s rough 2020 season, but it seems that optimism wasn’t enough to keep him on the roster.

The Vikings announced Bailey’s release on Tuesday afternoon. The move will save $1.7 million in cap room and leave behind $2.1 million in dead money.

Bailey was was 15-of-22 on field goals and 37-of-43 on extra points over the course of the 2020 season, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t waver when it came to sticking with him as their kicker.

The Vikings signed Greg Joseph last month and he will likely get some company at kicker at some point this offseason.

