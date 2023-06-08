Vikings to release Dalvin Cook, who expressed interest in Bills

A trade partner has not been found by the Minnesota Vikings and it appears Dalvin Cook is going the way of DeAndre Hopkins.

Cook is on the Vikings but after declining a pay cut earlier this offseason on his $10.4 million salary, speculation insists he could be traded.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the four-time Pro Bowl running back is set to be released after Minnesota failed to find a trade partner.

At his age, 27, Dalvin Cook has plenty of left in the tank. He rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

At this time, the Buffalo Bills are not said to be interested in him. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are amongst teams that have early interest in him.

Interest in a Cook-Bills scenario previously came from the opposite direction so the soon-to-be-free-agent might be a name to lightly watch.

Reportedly, Dalvin Cook is not opposed to playing for his hometown Dolphins… or teaming up with his brother,James Cook, on the Bills.

James Cook, Buffalo’s 2022 second-round selection, is going to get his first look at being the Bills’ No. 1 rusher this offseason. Former starter Devin Singletary signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent this spring.

Because of that, it seems unlikely that Dalvin Cook would have interest from the Bills. Plus, Buffalo signed other veteran rushers already this offseason such as Damien Harris.

Dalvin Cook could be a name to watch down the line more than now–But you never know with the surprises that have come about in Buffalo as of late.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire