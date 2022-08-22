Vikings release Albert Wilson, waive Jullian Taylor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jullian Taylor
    Jullian Taylor
    American football defensive tackle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kellen Mond
    Kellen Mond
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Mullens
    Nick Mullens
    American gridiron football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Vikings are adding quarterback Nick Mullens in a trade with the Raiders and they’re also parting ways with a couple of players on Monday.

The team announced that they’ve released wide receiver Albert Wilson and waived defensive tackle Jullian Taylor. Taylor was cut with an injury designation, so would revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Wilson caught a pair of touchdowns from Kellen Mond in the first preseason game, but didn’t have any catches in their second game of the summer. He has 218 catches for 2,499 yards and 12 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Chiefs and Dolphins.

Taylor was a 2018 seventh-round pick of the 49ers. He played in 12 games over his first two seasons, but has not made a regular season appearance the last two years.

Vikings release Albert Wilson, waive Jullian Taylor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories