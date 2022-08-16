Vikings reduce their roster to 85 players

The Vikings have made some moves to get their roster down to 85 players.

Minnesota has released cornerback Tye Smith and waived fullback Jake Bargas, outside linebacker Andre Mintze, defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson, and receiver Thomas Hennigan.

Both Stevenson and Hennigan were waived with injury designations.

Smith has the most experience of the group. He appeared in five games for Minnesota last season, playing 40 special teams snaps and 17 defensive snaps. He previously appeared in 36 games with seven starts for Tennessee from 2017-2020 and four games for Seattle in 2015.

All teams must reduce their rosters to 85 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

