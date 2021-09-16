Vikings receive another blow to their linebacker unit in Thursday injury report

The Vikings’ 2020 defense struggled, and much of that can be blamed on injuries and absences.

DE Danielle Hunter suffered a season-ending neck injury. DT Michael Pierce opted out. It got really bad when LB Anthony Barr went down with a season-ending injury and LB Eric Kendricks had to miss time towards the end of the year.

Despite it being a new season, the Vikings are still struggling to stay healthy at linebacker. Here is the Thursday injury report:

LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Status: DNP (Knee)

LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) walks to the sideline after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Status: DNP (quad)

OT Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota Vikings OL Christian Darrisaw practices during NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Status: Limited (groin)

CB Harrison Hand

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Harrison Hand (38) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Status: DNP (hamstring)

LB Nick Vigil

Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Limited (ankle)

DE Everson Griffen

Sep 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) reacts during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

Status: DNP (concussion)

