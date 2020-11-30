The Vikings have a reasonable shot at the playoffs
Minnesota desperately needed to beat Carolina at home and that’s exactly what the team did.
If the Vikings were to lose that game, it would make getting back to .500 — let alone making the playoffs — a difficult task.
Last week, the Vikings had a 20% chance of making the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. Now, that mark is at 30%.
Minnesota (5-6) is also just one game back from a wild card spot. The team has a tie breaker over the Bears and could have another one if it upsets the Buccaneers in Week 14.
To make matters better: Minnesota has a winnable game next up. The Vikings have another home matchup, this time against the Jaguars. Jacksonville moved to 1-10 with a loss to the Browns on Sunday.
The Vikings have a chance to make Jacksonville look bad and move to 6-6. The game against the Jaguars this week is pretty important. Losing that would not only suggest inconsistency, but it would make reaching a playoff-caliber record all the more difficult.
But if Minnesota wins that game, there is a path. The Vikings have the Lions and Bears left on the slate. The team could lose to the Buccaneers and Saints and still possibility clinch a postseason berth at 8-8.
It depends on how the tiebreakers and the rest of the Vikings’ games play out, but at the moment, the team isn’t in a bad spot for the postseason. Imagine telling Vikings fans that at 1-5?