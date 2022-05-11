Vikings reach four-year agreement with rookie first-round draft pick Lewis Cine
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota VikingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Lewis CineLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a four-year deal with rookie safety Lewis Cine, per Roc Nation Sports, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Cine, who was taken with the No. 32 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, has reached an agreement on a fully-guaranteed $11,494,155 deal with the Vikings.