Vikings reach four-year agreement with rookie first-round draft pick Lewis Cine

Jordy McElroy
  Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
  Lewis Cine
    Lewis Cine
The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a four-year deal with rookie safety Lewis Cine, per Roc Nation Sports, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cine, who was taken with the No. 32 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, has reached an agreement on a fully-guaranteed $11,494,155 deal with the Vikings.

