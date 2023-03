Within an hour of the news that the Minnesota Vikings were restructuring the contract of quarterback Kirk Cousins, they made a move to bolster the offensive line.

According to NFL Netowork’s Mike Garofolo, the Vikings have reached an agreement with center Garrett Bradbury to return to the team in 2023. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the contract is for three years and $15.75 million.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire