Vikings RB Dalvin Cooked named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After running for a career-high 206 yards in the Vikings’ Week 9 win over the Lions, running back Dalvin Cook has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

If it seems like this is familiar news, it’s because it is. Cook was also named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for Week 8 after piling up more than 225 total scrimmage yards in a win over the Packers.

It’s the fourth time in his career Cook has won the award. The last Viking to win the award other than Cook was Sam Bradford all the way back in 2017.

Cook leads the league with 858 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He also has 16 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown to go with that.