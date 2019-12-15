Vikings RB Dalvin Cook ruled out with shoulder injury suffered early in second half

If you drafted Dalvin Cook on your fantasy team this season, there was a good chance you were in the playoffs.

There’s also a good chance Cook being helped off the field with a painful shoulder injury crushed your hopes of a fantasy title.

The Minnesota Vikings’ standout running back was helped off by trainers and went right to the medical tent after being tackled early in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. He seemed to be favoriting his side with an upper-body injury. He had been dealing with a chest injury but hadn’t missed any games.

Almost immediately after coming out of the medical tent, Cook was ruled out for the rest of the game with a shoulder injury.

The Vikings are still in the NFC North race, and have a huge game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. Cook had been the focal point of the Vikings offense this season, with 1,611 yards and 13 touchdowns coming into Week 15.

If Cook misses more than the second half of Sunday’s game, the Vikings’ road will get a lot tougher.

Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder against the Chargers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

