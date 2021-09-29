Vikings RB Dalvin Cook returns to practice; tackle Christian Darrisaw a full participant

Sep. 29—Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing one game with a ankle injury and expressed optimism about playing Sunday against Cleveland. There also is optimism surrounding rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was a full participant in practice for the first time this season after being hampered by a groin injury.

Cook was hurt in a 34-33 loss at Arizona on Sept. 19, didn't practice all of last week, and sat out last Sunday's 30-17 win over Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium. He had been hopeful in playing until the morning of the game.

"I woke up and couldn't play," Cook said before Wednesday's practice. "In this league, it's either you're going to play or you can't. In this league, guys are flying around and doing all types of stuff, and my game is to go be explosive. I can't be out there if I'm not explosive or not able to help my team win a football game."

Alexander Mattison filled in for Cook and tied his career-high with 112 yards rushing. But now Cook is optimistic about returning Sunday against Cleveland at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Attacking my rehab every day real hard," he said. "We'll see how this thing plays out, but I'm extremely confident in what we've got going on in the training room and what they're doing to get me back on the field. I'm extremely confident. We'll see how this week plays out and how I respond."

Also returning to practice Wednesday on a limited basis were linebacker Anthony Barr, who has missed all three games this season with a knee injury, and cornerback Harrison Hand, who has sat out the past two games with a hamstring injury. And Darrisaw, who has sat out all three games, was listed on the injury report as a full participant for the first time this season.

Darrisaw missed the first week of training camp due to his groin injury, had a medical procedure Aug. 12 and returned to practice on a limited basis Sept. 6. On Wednesday, starter Rashod Hill was given a veteran day off at practice, so Darrisaw was believed to have gotten plenty of first-team reps at left tackle. It remains to be seen if the Vikings in the near future could move Darrisaw into the lineup over Hill, ranked No. 72 by Pro Football Focus among 74 NFL tackles.

Wednesday's injury report had a whopping 15 names on it. Also being given a veteran day off were cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was not present due to a personal matter and tight end Tyler Conklin (glute/elbow) and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) did not practice because of injuries.

In addition to Cook, Barr and Hand, listed as limited were linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip), cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring). All played against Seattle.

In addition to Darrisaw, listed on the report as a full participant was kicker Greg Joseph (right hip).

BRIEFLY

Thielen has four touchdowns in the first three games after having a career-high 14 last year. Quarterback Kirk Cousins said he recently told Thielen, "You're starting to become like Cris Carter, just catching touchdowns over, over and over." ... Nose tackle Michael Pierce said Minnesota awarded about six game balls after the win over Seattle, and recipients included defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and linebacker Nick Vigil. ... In last Sunday's 26-6 win over Chicago, Cleveland had nine sacks, including 4 1/2 by Myles Garrett. "You're just very aware of the pass rush and of your emphasis on not letting that happen two weeks in a row," Cousins said.