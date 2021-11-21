How Vikings RB Dalvin Cook picked his team over his stat line on Sunday

Amid a fourth-quarter drive filled with suspense, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook had a chance to run in for the go-ahead score.

So what did the Minnesota running back do? He pulled up and avoided the touchdown, he told the media after the game. Cook settled for a 12-yard run with over a minute remaining against the Packers.

“I wanted to score so bad but I knew I couldn’t give Aaron Rodgers back the football,” Cook said, as first reported by Chad Graff of The Athletic.

The Vikings then kneeled twice to run out most of the clock before an eventual game-winning field goal. K Greg Joseph hit the 29-yarder, which reaffirmed Cook’s decision.

The Vikings were up against the reigning MVP on Sunday. Minnesota took the ball out of his hands at the end of the game. That ended up being the correct decision.

Cook finished with 86 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Vikings moved to 5-5 with the win over the Packers and Green Bay fell to 8-3. The Vikings head on the road to play the 49ers next week.