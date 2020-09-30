Vikings RB Dalvin Cook named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

After running for a career-high 181 yards in Week 3 against the Titans, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Cook ran for those 181 yards on 22 carries (8.23 yards per carry). He also found the end zone once.

On the season, Cook has 294 rushing yards, a mark that ranks third in the NFL.

Cook will have the next chance to add to his total on Sunday afternoon in Houston against the Texans. There’s a good chance Cook will have a big day considering the Texans have allowed 565 rushing yards in three games this season, a mark that ranks last in the NFL.

This is the third time Cook has won the award.