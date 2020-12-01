Vikings rank 17th in The Ringer’s power rankings

After their 28-27 comeback win over the Panthers, the Vikings improved to 5-6 on the season and up to 17th in The Ringer’s power rankings.

The Vikings are still keeping their playoff hopes alive, but just barely. The Vikings likely can’t afford to lose more than one game the rest of the season.

The good news is that in Week 13 the team hosts the 1-10 Jaguars, a team that ranks 31st in these particular power rankings.

To round out the NFC North, the Packers rank sixth, the Bears rank 20th and the Lions rank 28th.