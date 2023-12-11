Vikings-Raiders was the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history

If you think it was a historically low-scoring game, you thought correctly. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that the meeting between the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders was the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history.

The closest we’ve been are three instances of six combined points between 1980 and 1987. The three combined points for this matchup will likely be the standard for defensive domination or offensive ineptitude indoors however you choose to interpret it.

As Seifert stated, veteran backup quarterback Nick Mullens and rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. are the two heroes of this unusual yet remarkable story.

Mullens came in to relieve the struggling Josh Dobbs after he started a third-straight game in underwhelming fashion. Mullens ended the game 9-of-13 for 83 yards, but his ability to keep the offense moving was enough to get Minnesota in field goal range to put the only points of the game on the board.

Pace was everywhere, causing havoc against the Las Vegas front. He ended the day with a team-leading 13 tackles (7 solo) with a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Immediately after the field goal, Pace got his interception that helped seal the victory for Minnesota.

It was ugly, very ugly. It was a couple of moments away from reaching unwatchable territory. But even if it wasn’t visually appealing, a win is a win at the end of the day.

