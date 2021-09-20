Vikings radio team celebrates game-winning field goal, then realizes it was missed

Few teams have perfected the art of heartbreaking losses like the Minnesota Vikings, and their radio team received/delivered another reminder on Sunday.

In the final seconds of a thriller against the Arizona Cardinals, Vikings kicker Greg Joseph lined up to attempt a 37-yard field goal that would have won his team the game. The Vikings had just made an eight-play, 58-yard drive to reach what should have been makeable field goal distance.

Joseph missed wide right, but a member of the Vikings radio team thought otherwise. Until he was hit with a sobering dash of reality:

AS CALLED ON VIKINGS RADIO: pic.twitter.com/11794IWphj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 20, 2021

A quick transcript:

"High snap, put down. Joseph, come on! And it's ... GOOOOOOOOD! No, he missed it."

"It's no good."

"Are you kidding me? He missed it right. Oh my heavens. Oh ... oh my ... this..."

"He missed it right."

"What a gut punch to a team, Paul, that play after play, toward the end, fought its way back."

"Ugh, missed it by a foot."

As heartbreaking as that sounds, just imagine the Vikings fans listening at home and in their cars who momentarily thought their team had pulled out a massive win. The Vikings are now 0-2, and most NFL fans will be able to tell you that few 0-2 teams have reached the playoffs in modern NFL history.