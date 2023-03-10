Vikings radio play-by-play announcer proposes trade with Texans only Bill O’Brien could make

Trades weren’t exactly a strong point for coach Bill O’Brien when he was the Houston Texans’ general manager officially in 2020.

Even going back to 2019 when senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen was the interim general manager following the June 7 firing of Brian Gaine, O’Brien had considerable sway over roster construction. Houston dealt Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo, and a third-round pick. The Texans traded two first-rounders and a second as part of a package that obtained Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins. The most notorious was trading All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick for a former All-Pro running back David Johnson, a second-rounder, and a fourth-round pick. The trade was considered lopsided.

Even though O’Brien was fired after an 0-4 start in 2020 and Nick Caserio took over as general manager in January 2021, the Texans haven’t exactly lived down their reputation for being easy marks.

Minnesota Vikings radio play-by-play announcer Paul Allen hosts a show “92Noon” on the flagship station of the NFC North team’s radio network. At the 12:00 mark, Allen elaborates on how Kentucky quarterback Will Levis would fit second-year coach Kevin O’Connell’s offensive scheme, but they won’t be able to get him at No. 23 overall.

Allen’s proposal involves trading quarterback Kirk Cousins, linebacker Za’Darius Smith, and their No. 23 overall pick to the Texans for their Nos. 2 and 12 overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

PA just floated Kirk, Z & 23 for 2 and 12 from Houston. Pretty wild stuff. #Vikings — Stephen A Turner (@StephenATurner) March 10, 2023

A trade would help the Vikings as they could offload Cousins’ contract. The Vikings would take $18,750,000 in dead money in 2023 and save $17,500,000 against the salary cap in 2023.

The Vikings would truly get cap savings with Smith’s contract as they would pay a little over $3.3 million in dead money and save a little over $12.1 million in 2023 cap space.

Houston would be adding Cousins, who turns 35 on Aug. 19, to a roster that is hardly in win now mode. Smith’s best years have come as a 3-4 outside linebacker, not a down lineman, and the Texans are slated to stay with the 4-3 front under new coach DeMeco Ryans.

No question the Vikings are amid a soft rebuild under coach Kevin O’Connell and are looking for advantages. However, they made need to update their rolodex of NFL general managers.

