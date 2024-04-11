Vikings race past Comets in non-league affair

Apr. 10—Box Score

At Mossyrock

VIKINGS 12, COMETS 2 (5 inn.)

Naselle 200 00 — 2

Mossyrock 513 12 — 12

MOS Pitching — Cournyer 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 7 K Highlights — Barrows 2-3, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 R; Schultz 3-4, 4 RBI, R; D. Marshall 2-3, RBI

The Mossyrock offense began clicking early and never looked back on Wednesday, as the Vikings dispatched Naselle 12-2 in a non-league contest.

Mossyrock made a few mistakes in the first inning of the game, and Naselle took advantage with two runs to take an early lead.

The Vikings (5-2) responded nicely in the bottom half, however, plating five to take a 5-2 lead.

"We made up for it," Mossyrock coach Keith Coleman said. "We settled down and played pretty good ball."

The Vikings continued to add on, scoring in every inning, including three in the third and two in the fifth.

Erin Cournyer went five innings in the circle, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out seven.

Chesney Schultz drove in four runs while collecting three hits at the plate. Adyson Barrows went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Delaney Marshall also went 2 for 3 and drove in a run.

When the two teams meet again on April 25, that matchup will count towards the league standings.

Mossyrock will begin a three-game roadstand on Thursday in Taholah.