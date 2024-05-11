Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been preparing for this moment

J.J. McCarthy certainly looks the part of a franchise quarterback. That much was apparent on Friday afternoon as McCarthy took the practice field at TCO Performance Center for the first time with the Vikings.

Not only did McCarthy look every bit of his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, he showcased his arm talent, effortlessly zipping the ball around to his teammates.

Any nerves?

“I was more anxious than anything,” McCarthy said. “You’re just waiting so long to get back to real football.”

It helps that McCarthy has been tirelessly preparing for this moment. As soon as the Vikings selected him with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft, he dove headfirst into the playbook in an effort to learn as much as he could. He also met with different members of the coaching staff over Zoom to go over everything before he arrived back in town.

That gave McCarthy a leg up on the first day of rookie minicamp.

“It didn’t feel like my first day,” McCarthy said. “I’ve been going over the offense for a long time.”

As much as McCarthy has made a concerted effort to learn the offense over the past few weeks, he also had some pre-existing knowledge going back to his formal interview with head coach Kevin O’Connell at the NFL Combine, as well as his private workout with the Vikings on his college campus in Ann Arbor, Mich.

“We spent a lot of time together predraft, and a real benefit of that is, in a lot of ways, a lot of things we’re talking about he’s not hearing for the first time,” O’Connell said. “That’s what I liked so much about the part of the process we went through predraft.”

There were still some highs and lows from McCarthy. He looked comfortable for the most part and made a handful of throws that even a seasoned veteran would’ve been proud of. He also threw an interception during the 7-on-7 portion that ended up being returned for a touchdown.

“I felt like I could fit it in there and force it,” McCarthy said. “At this level, they’re a lot faster, a lot longer. It’s great to learn now before the veterans get here. Hopefully won’t be in that situation anytime soon.”

Maybe the most important thing for McCarthy in the short term is continuing to give himself grace. He has a tendency of trying to learn everything all at once. He knows that isn’t in his best interest.

“I’ve fell victim to the paralysis by over analysis before,” McCarthy said. “I’m taking it slow incrementally, and they’re doing a great job of making sure that process is going as smoothly as possible.”

There will undoubtedly be some teaching points that O’Connell impresses upon McCarthy this weekend. That comes with the territory. That said, O’Connell noted that his main goal is making sure McCarthy is ready when the veterans return next week.

“He’s a process driven guy,” O’Connell said. “He understands that there’s a long road ahead of him. We’re just trying to make incremental gains that will be solidified as part of how he plays quarterback for a long time. I’ve been really impressed with him so far.”

