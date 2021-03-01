Vikings’ QB situation receives good ranking from NFL.com

Jack White, Vikings Wire
·1 min read

NFL.com’s Nick Shook recently placed each team’s quarterback situation into categories based on songs.

Shook’s song for the Vikings was “What More Can I Say” by Jay-Z — to show that Minnesota’s quarterback situation is well established. The team was placed in the same category as the Chiefs, Ravens, Packers and Titans. Here’s what Shook wrote:

Kirk Cousins will be Minnesota’s guy for the next two years. The extension he signed last offseason ($61 million guaranteed at signing) runs through 2022, and there’s no reason to believe Minnesota will look elsewhere before that deal nears its end. Cousins is who he is: an effective play-action quarterback who excels statistically but won’t routinely go toe-to-toe with top-tier quarterbacks — frustrating Vikings fans at times. Planning for the future can begin this offseason, but Minnesota has more pressing needs, especially on defense after a year of turnover.”

Minnesota’s other pressing needs include guard, defensive tackle, defensive end and likely other positions based on what the team does with certain assets this offseason. The Vikings have holes at the moment. But at least the team has one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

