Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said rest of season will be about protecting the football

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown 10 interceptions through six games, which leads the NFL. He is on pace for 27 interceptions.

Cousins said that if he continues at this pace, he won’t finish the season. So it makes sense that Cousins’ main focus the rest of the year is going to be minimizing turnovers according to the Vikings quarterback.

“That’s what the rest of the season will be about for me, is trying to protect the football as best I can,” Cousins said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “Because when you turn the ball over, it really hurts your chances to win. I know that. I just need to improve as we look ahead to the rest of the season.”

He has 11 touchdown passes, but much of that success can be contributed to putting up meaningless scores with the game already well out of reach. The Vikings head into their bye week with a 1-5 record and much of the blame can be place on its starting quarterback.