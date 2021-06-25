Vikings QB Kirk Cousins recently ranked the 16th best quarterback in the NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has divided the Minnesota fan base.

Some think Cousins is a good enough quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Others think the Vikings should move on from him soon. Naysayers usually complain about the way he’s played, or mention how large his deal is.

Despite that, I consider Cousins an above average starting quarterback in the NFL. Most of the criticism lobbed at him is either unfair or centered around his contract.

Chris Simms, however, thinks differently. Simms recently tabbed Cousins as the No. 16 quarterback in the league. Notably, he placed quarterbacks like Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan ahead of Cousins. Stafford was No. 8, Herbert was ranked No. 11, while Ryan was No. 15.

You can see Simms’ entire quarterback rankings in the tweet below:

The Top 40 QB is done. Putting Josh Allen over Aaron Rodgers was the hardest call of the whole list for me. I talk through the Top 4 here:https://t.co/oyfwxglhiL Also taking questions for tomorrow's #AskMeAnything pod with @PaulWBurmeister pic.twitter.com/8acGerlxI8 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 24, 2021

In Stafford’s defense, I think the Lions are a difficult team to play for. He’ll have a chance to prove that he’s a top-10 passer with the Rams, the team he was traded to this offseason. That said, I think Cousins will outperform a lot of quarterbacks on this list in 2021, even some of the ones ahead of him.