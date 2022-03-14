Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ready to ‘work on a Lombardi’ after extension

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins doesn’t have to spend the next few days wondering what uniform he’ll be playing in next season after agreeing to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension with the Vikings on Sunday.

The extension provides the team with a reduced salary cap hit with two voidable years after Cousins gets paid $75 million over the next two years, including another guaranteed $35 million in 2023, on top of $40 million bump in 2022.

After the news broke, the Vikings quarterback dropped a hype-fueled post on social media and hash-tagged it with the PG version of legendary quarterback Tom Brady’s three favorite football words: “Lets frickin go.”

“Now that that’s out of the way…let’s get to work on a Lombardi,” Cousins posted.

Now that that’s out of the way…let’s get to work on a Lombardi #LetsFrickinGo 😁 — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 14, 2022

The Vikings will be returning one of the best receiving corps in the league with All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson, multiple-time veteran Pro Bowler Adam Thielen and breakout slot receiver K.J. Osborn.

Throw returning tight end Irv Smith Jr. and Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook in the mix and Cousins is hopeful to join an offensive soiree in 2022.

As for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, he’ll be hoping Cousins leads the team back to the playoffs under newly-hired head coach Kevin O’Connell. The last thing he wants to do is set the team up for the same failures as the previous regime by kicking the can down the road on an overpriced quarterback contract.

List