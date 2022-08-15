Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Ranks No. 99 on the NFL’s Top 100 List

Every year, the NFL puts out the Top 100 list. They give players a ballot and let them decide who makes the cut. While there are some no-brainers on the list, others are quite puzzling.

The festivities started on Sunday night with the NFL dropping 100-51. Early on, there were some interesting rankings, including one for the Minnesota Vikings.

Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins saw his name called early, ranking 99th on the NFL’s Top 100 list.

His spot at No. 99 caused some controversy, as a few of the names ahead of him were surprising, including Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker at No. 96 and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones at No. 85.

Needless to say, Cousins will have a massive chip on his shoulder this upcoming season.

