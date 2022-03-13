Vikings, QB Kirk Cousins agree on one-year extension

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read
The Minnesota Vikings are officially sticking with Kirk Cousins at quarterback after agreeing on a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

There were trade talks throughout the week, but the Vikings have decided to keep their Pro Bowl quarterback under contract and attempt to put together a contender in 2022.

Cousins had a strong 2021 season in throwing for 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. His presence on the field clearly gives the Vikings the best chance of competing considering the chemistry he’s already built with his receivers.

There’s also the fact that he has familiarity with newly-hired Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who served as his quarterbacks coach with the Washington Commanders.

With their quarterback situation finally settled, the Vikings can now shift focus to filling other areas on the roster.

