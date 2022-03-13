Vikings, QB Kirk Cousins agree on one-year extension

The Minnesota Vikings are officially sticking with Kirk Cousins at quarterback after agreeing on a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

There were trade talks throughout the week, but the Vikings have decided to keep their Pro Bowl quarterback under contract and attempt to put together a contender in 2022.

Cousins had a strong 2021 season in throwing for 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. His presence on the field clearly gives the Vikings the best chance of competing considering the chemistry he’s already built with his receivers.

There’s also the fact that he has familiarity with newly-hired Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who served as his quarterbacks coach with the Washington Commanders.

The #Vikings are signing Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023, per sources. Cousins gets a raise to $40 million in 2022, $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2022

With their quarterback situation finally settled, the Vikings can now shift focus to filling other areas on the roster.

