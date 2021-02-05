Vikings QB Kirk Cousins addresses trade rumors

With the Rams and the Lions going through the process of trading two established quarterbacks, people around the league have wondered if more quarterbacks will switch teams this offseason.

Kirk Cousins is a name that has come up. However, credible sources have dispelled rumors of a Cousins trade.

Recently, even Cousins weighed in on the rumblings when speaking with SiriusXM NFL Radio. Here’s what he said:

“Rumor is not a word that I like to hear,” Cousins said. “I don’t give a lot fo credibility to the word ‘rumor.’ So if you say ‘are you aware of the rumors that are out there?’ If people text me that, I text back: ‘I try as hard as I can to not hear rumors.’ So I’d appreciate it if they wouldn’t text me that. You know, but when it goes beyond a rumor, then obviously there’s something there and it’s interesting. But I think … when the trade happened it reminds people that this is possible.”

With that in mind — barring anything unexpected — Cousins will most likely remain the Vikings quarterback for the foreseeable future. He’s coming off a good year, so maybe he can keep a level of consistency to help the Vikings bounce back.