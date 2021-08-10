Vikings QB Kellen Mond activated off COVID-19 list after being out 10 days

Aug. 10—Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond was activated Tuesday off the COVID-19 reserve list and returned to the TCO Performance Center.

The Vikings learned on July 31 that Mond had tested positive for the coronavirus and he was placed on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 1. He missed the required 10 days, and a source said his health is now good and he passed necessary tests on Monday.

Minnesota quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were placed on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 1 as high-risk close contacts. Both returned to practice last Thursday.

Mond was taken in the third round of the NFL draft out of Texas A&M and had been battling Jake Browning and Stanley to be the backup behind Cousins.

The Vikings changed Tuesday's practice to a walkthrough, and it's not certain when Mond will return to practice. The Vikings had wanted to get a look at him physically and didn't want to rush him back into anything.

The Vikings will have joint practices with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday and Thursday at the TCO Performance Center, then will play the Broncos in the preseason opener Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.